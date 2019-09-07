Auto driver runs over cop fearing fine in Ranchi

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: To avert a traffic fine, an auto driver hit a traffic police with his vehicle after being asked to stop, which enabled him to escape.

The incident which took place in Ranchi, left the personnel with multiple injuries.

Notably, there has been widespread resentment among auto-drivers here, after the proposal was passed by traffic police that if auto-drivers are found picking up passengers from places other than their designated area, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be levied on them.

“During a vehicle checking drive, Officer in Charge of Chutia Traffic Police Station, John Murmu, tried to stop a speeding auto at an over-bridge. The driver, in-spite of stopping, rammed his auto on him due to which he fell down on the ground, causing multiple fractures to his ribs,” said Kotwali DSP Ajit Kumar Vimal. People tried to stop the auto, but somehow he managed to escape, he added.

Several other instances of resentment were also witnessed in Ranchi in the last three days resulting in clashes between traffic personnel and commuters after they were imposed heavy fines.