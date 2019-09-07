Baby girl among four injured in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Four members of a family including a two-and-a-half-yearold girl were injured when terrorists attacked a house in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday. Police sources said that the car of two local fruit growers Mohammad Ashraf and Mohammad Ramzan Dar was stopped by terrorists at Dangerpora, Sopore in Baramulla district at around 9 pm on Friday. They said the duo was asked by terrorists to take them to the house of Hamidullah Rather.

After reaching Rather’s house, terrorists barged in and fired indiscriminately at the inmates, the officials said. They said the attackers fled the scene immediately after the attack and a hunt has been launched to nab them.Earlier, a police spokesman termed the attack as “merciless act of terrorism” and said the terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby, Usma Jan. The toddler was referred to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). “The injured were shifted to hospital and are stated to be stable,” the spokesman said. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has asked authorities to shift the girl to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

No Muharram processions

Authorities have disallowed Muharram processions in the interior areas of Srinagar. “We were never stopped from taking out these processions. However, this year police told us not to take out Muharram processions even in interior areas of Srinagar,” said Zafar Hyder. Shia Muslims, however, defied the police diktat and attempted to take out Muharram procession in Zadibal areas of Srinagar by carrying black flags and chanting pro-Islamic slogans. Police, however, used force to disperse the Shia mourners, who resorted to stone pelting on the cops.

Kashmiri youth thrashed in Alwar released

Security agencies have finally released the Kashmiri youth who was thrashed by a mob in Alwar for dressing like a woman, after intensive interrogation. On the basis of the FIR filed by the youth, identified as Mir Faiz, the Alwar police have now arrested four people. The police, however, are yet to gain complete clarity on why the Kashmiri youth was dressed in women’s attire. Amandeep Singh Kapoor, Bhivadi SP said, “Police and other security agencies have interrogated the Kashmiri youth in detail. After interrogation, we have released him and he insists that the reason why he was dressed in female attire is the same as he had stated in his FIR. But for thrashing this youth, we have now arrested four people.”