Home Nation

Being part of Chandrayaan-2 mission was great experience: ISRO Scientist Nirbhay Kumar

After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

Published: 07th September 2019 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface ( Photo | ISRO website )

By ANI

BENGALURU: Nirbhay Kumar Upadhyay, a scientist who was a part of Chandrayaan-2 mission, on Friday said that his experience of working for this mission was very delightful and it was a great learning experience for him.

"Payloads are the instruments which give the scientific output for any mission. In Vikram lander, we have three payloads and I am part of one of the payloads and I have worked for the mechanical system of that payload. My experience while working for this mission was very delightful and exciting, the seniors are very helpful," said Upadhyay.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 2: Pragyaan will carry out various tests on lunar surface

"It was a great learning experience, we are very excited. Tomorrow, we will hear that India has made history. I am very much excited like every ISROian and every Indian. We hope that everything will go fine," he added.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO around midnight to watch final descent of Chandrayaan 2. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the soft landing of the mission with the Prime Minister.

After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrayaan-2 ISRO
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp