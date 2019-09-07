Home Nation

Darkest night before dawn: Union Minister Sarangi on economic slowdown 

Expressing confidence of a turnaround, the Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry claimed there would be no delay in the "sunrise".

Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi

By PTI

SEHORE (MP): Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Saturday admitted that the country's economy was experiencing a slowdown, but added it was the "darkest night before dawn".

"We are living in the darkest night before dawn and I understand that there is no delay in the sunrise now. GST, demonetisation, a lot of processes are going on. Despite this, there is a slight slowdown in our economy. But it will change soon. You will see," he claimed.

"So much has been done, infrastructure has been readied for rural development," he added.

Sarangi said the government should take responsibility of looking after stray cattle and keep them in gaushalas (cattle shelters) in case the owners fail to do so.

Replying to a query, he said it was the duty of cow owners to ensure their protection and prevent them from roaming on the roads.

"It is an offence to leave cows on the roads," he said.

He was here to inspect the Puni plant of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

 

