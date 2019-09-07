Don't lose heart, Kejriwal tells ISRO scientists

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the ISRO scientists have done a great job on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission even as the Vikram lander lost communication.

"We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job. Jai Hind!" the Aam Aadmi Party convenor tweeted.

In a last stage snag, the communication link between India's moon lander Vikram and the moon orbiter got snapped as the former was descending towards the moon's South Pole early on Saturday, throwing suspense over the fate of Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Announcing the snapping of communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said, the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was 2.1 km from the moon's surface.