Home Nation

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee critical, admitted to hospital

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to the hospital to check on him and she was also briefed by supervising doctors on Bhattacharjee's condition.

Published: 07th September 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, CPI(M) Politburo member Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee festures during a press conference. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

Kolkata: Former chief minister, West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, was admitted to a private healthcare unit in Kolkata with low blood pressure and acute respiratory distress.

According to the last report, he has been admitted to the ICCU of the hospital. His blood pressure was recorded at 70/40, which doctors said very low, informed hospital sources. 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to the hospital to check on him and she was also briefed by supervising doctors on Bhattacharjee's condition.

‘’I talked to doctors and they said He (Bhattacharjee) is under observation,’’ said Mamata.

Late on Friday night, Mohammad Selim, CPI(M) politburo member, said he was admitted with respiratory issues but now he is doing well. ‘’Doctors said he is doing better. We hope, he will be back home soon,’’ he said.    

Governor Jagdeep Dhanker met Bhattacharya a few days back at his Karaya residence, a ground floor apartment near Park Circus. Sources in the Left Front said the governor inquired about the book that Battacharjee was writing.

Mamata and Bhattacherjee were in a political war over the issue of Tata Motors’ plant in Singur in 2009. In a meeting with the then governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, Bhattacharjee and Mamata didn’t join hand on Singur issue. 

Bhattacharjee, a politburo member for many years and has been suffering from respiratory ailments which forced him to stay away from public life since the 2016 assembly elections. Bhattacherjee’s last public appearance was on February 3 during the party's Last rally at the Brigade Parade Ground here. He arrived at the venue in a car with an oxygen mask but was not allowed to get off the vehicle to address the assembly by doctors despite the roaring crowd wanted to see Bhattacherjee.

In Bhattachrjee’s regime, two land acquisition movements—Nandigram and Singur--rocked Bengal. In Nandigram, Bhattacherjee’s government was in trouble after 14 persons were killed in March 2017 by alleged police firing. A year after, the wave of anger reached Singur embarrassing Bhattacharjee’s government once again forcing Tata Motors to leave Bengal.

A few months later, in November 2018, the movement took a violent turn in Jungle Mahal, after Bhattacharjee’s convoy was attacked by suspected Maoists. The flames of the movement spread rapidly paralysing the state administration in the districts, Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Mamata Banerjee Gopal Krishna Gandhi Jagdeep Dhanker 2016 Assembly elections
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp