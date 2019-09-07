Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee critical, admitted to hospital

By Express News Service

Kolkata: Former chief minister, West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, was admitted to a private healthcare unit in Kolkata with low blood pressure and acute respiratory distress.

According to the last report, he has been admitted to the ICCU of the hospital. His blood pressure was recorded at 70/40, which doctors said very low, informed hospital sources.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to the hospital to check on him and she was also briefed by supervising doctors on Bhattacharjee's condition.

‘’I talked to doctors and they said He (Bhattacharjee) is under observation,’’ said Mamata.

Late on Friday night, Mohammad Selim, CPI(M) politburo member, said he was admitted with respiratory issues but now he is doing well. ‘’Doctors said he is doing better. We hope, he will be back home soon,’’ he said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhanker met Bhattacharya a few days back at his Karaya residence, a ground floor apartment near Park Circus. Sources in the Left Front said the governor inquired about the book that Battacharjee was writing.

Mamata and Bhattacherjee were in a political war over the issue of Tata Motors’ plant in Singur in 2009. In a meeting with the then governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, Bhattacharjee and Mamata didn’t join hand on Singur issue.

Bhattacharjee, a politburo member for many years and has been suffering from respiratory ailments which forced him to stay away from public life since the 2016 assembly elections. Bhattacherjee’s last public appearance was on February 3 during the party's Last rally at the Brigade Parade Ground here. He arrived at the venue in a car with an oxygen mask but was not allowed to get off the vehicle to address the assembly by doctors despite the roaring crowd wanted to see Bhattacherjee.

In Bhattachrjee’s regime, two land acquisition movements—Nandigram and Singur--rocked Bengal. In Nandigram, Bhattacherjee’s government was in trouble after 14 persons were killed in March 2017 by alleged police firing. A year after, the wave of anger reached Singur embarrassing Bhattacharjee’s government once again forcing Tata Motors to leave Bengal.

A few months later, in November 2018, the movement took a violent turn in Jungle Mahal, after Bhattacharjee’s convoy was attacked by suspected Maoists. The flames of the movement spread rapidly paralysing the state administration in the districts, Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore.