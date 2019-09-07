Greater Noida: Case registered after two boys attack girl for riding bullet motorcycle
According to the police, one of the accused is a history-sheeter and raids are being conducted to nab them.
Published: 07th September 2019 11:52 AM | Last Updated: 07th September 2019 11:52 AM | A+A A-
GREATER NOIDA: A case has been registered here against two persons for allegedly objecting and attacking a girl for riding a bullet motorcycle and also threatening her father for the same.
According to the police, one of the accused is a history-sheeter and raids are being conducted to nab them.
"We received an application on 31st last month by the father of the girl that some people objected her daughter riding a bullet motorcycle. There is some issue between both sides. We have registered the case against two boys who are involved. One among them is history-sheeter," said Ranvijay Singh, SP, Greater Noida.
Police is investigating the case.