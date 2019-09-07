Home Nation

Hooda move fails to douse Congress fire

The party has been largely silent on the future of former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar and former CLP leader Kiran Chaudhary.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda was recently made the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Haryana.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda was recently made the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Haryana.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The appointment of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the party’s poll in-charge in Haryana, as well as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), thereby making him the party’s chief ministerial face in the ensuing state polls, doesn’t seem to have doused the fire within.

Many in the party feel that the move to assign the twin responsibilities to the powerful Jat leader, who threatened to raise the banner of revolt by hitting out at the party high command, has come a little too late to boost the party’s prospects in the polls that are scheduled next month.

The party has been largely silent on the future of former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar and former CLP leader Kiran Chaudhary, only saying that they will have a role to play going forward. Tanwar’s followers have sought his reinstatement as the state president or be drafted into the party’s Central Election Committee, which will take a final call on the distribution of tickets.

Chaudhary, however, has preferred to adopt a wait and watch policy. “This is the first crisis that Soniaji has resolved in her interim charge as Congress president. But the move may have come a little too late, as the party is battling faction feuds and our district and block units have been headless for long,” a senior Congress leader said.

