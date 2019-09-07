Home Nation

Mayawati calls off agreement with Dushyant Chautala's JJP party for Haryana Assembly polls

The Mayawati-led BSP's decision to part ways with the JJP came days after the two parties had announced to fight the Haryana polls together.

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has called off its agreement with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election and decided to field candidates on all seats in the state.

The JJP is a breakaway of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

According to the BSP, the agreement reached with Dushyant Chautala for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana is inappropriate in terms of the proposed seat-sharing formula, BSP president Mayawati said Friday night in a tweet in Hindi, adding that the tie-up is called off.

The party high command has decided to go it alone with all its strength and contest on all the seats, she said in another tweet.

Chautala had last month announced that his party and the BSP would contest the Haryana Assembly polls as allies.

According to the announcement made in August during a joint press conference of Chautala and BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, the BSP was to contest on 50 seats while the JJP on 40 of the total 90 assembly seats in Haryana, where polls are due later this year.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the JJP had an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while the INLD had a pact with the BSP.

