Pakistan arms on LoC to aid infiltration

Published: 07th September 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Pakistan has recently moved a large consignment of arms and ammunition to the LoC in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to aid terrorists waiting to infiltrate J&K, the intelligence agencies have found.  According to the agencies, the consignment was taken to the LoC on the intervening night of September 1-2. The weapons have been kept at Rawalakot’s Rakh Chakri sector in POK in an area manned by the 10 Baloch Regiment of Pakistani Army. Around 60 terrorists are planning to infiltrate from just north Kashmir, especially via Gurez and Machil sectors, sources said. 

Agencies have also observed the presence of terrorists at the Dudgai, Durmat, Losar, Taubat and Sonar launch pads in POK, according to sources. The terrorists are desperate to infiltrate into India before the onset of winter as snowfall closes the gaps that are used as infiltration routes. The agencies have found out that Pakistan’s spy agency ISI has upped its efforts to create disturbance in J&K. Sources said the ISI has prepared a blueprint to recruit 10,000 terrorists from the restive Waziristan region of its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan Pakistan Occupied Kashmir J&K
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

