Pakistan arms on LoC to aid infiltration

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has recently moved a large consignment of arms and ammunition to the LoC in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to aid terrorists waiting to infiltrate J&K, the intelligence agencies have found. According to the agencies, the consignment was taken to the LoC on the intervening night of September 1-2. The weapons have been kept at Rawalakot’s Rakh Chakri sector in POK in an area manned by the 10 Baloch Regiment of Pakistani Army. Around 60 terrorists are planning to infiltrate from just north Kashmir, especially via Gurez and Machil sectors, sources said.

Agencies have also observed the presence of terrorists at the Dudgai, Durmat, Losar, Taubat and Sonar launch pads in POK, according to sources. The terrorists are desperate to infiltrate into India before the onset of winter as snowfall closes the gaps that are used as infiltration routes. The agencies have found out that Pakistan’s spy agency ISI has upped its efforts to create disturbance in J&K. Sources said the ISI has prepared a blueprint to recruit 10,000 terrorists from the restive Waziristan region of its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.