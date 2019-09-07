Police personnel found violating traffic rules in Uttar Pradesh to pay double penalty

By ANI

LUCKNOW: In Uttar Pradesh police personnel found violating traffic rules will now have to pay double the penalty corresponding to that offence under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019.

State Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh issued the order on Friday.

"Any authority that is empowered to enforce the provisions of this act shall if such authority commits an offence under this Act, shall be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence under this Act," read the order citing section 210-B of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019.

The new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for driving errors. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1.