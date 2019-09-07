Soldier dies after falling into river during anti-militant operation in J&K's Ganderbal

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An Army personnel died after falling into a river during an anti-militant operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, an official said on Saturday.

Defadar Aslam Khan slipped and fell into the river during a search and cordon operation in Wusan area of the central Kashmir district on Friday, an Army official said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately, but the soldier could not be saved.

His body was later fished out from the river, the official said.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps headquarters on Saturday to pay tribute to the soldier.

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon and others paid homage to the soldier in a solemn ceremony at the Badami Bagh cantonment, the official added.