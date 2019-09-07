Ten drown in Gujarat during Lord Ganesha idol immersion

By PTI

AHEMADABAD/KHEDA: Ten persons drowned in two separate incidents during immersion of Ganesh idols in Aravalli and Kheda districts of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

While six persons drowned in the Vatrak river at Khadol village in Aravalli, four others met the watery grave in the Mohar river near Kapadvanj in Kheda district.

At Khadol, several people went to the river to bathe after immersion on Friday evening and six of them drowned.

"Bodies were fished out on Saturday morning", an official of Dhansura police station said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also sent to the spot for rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Lalabhai Khant (35), Ajit Khant (18), Ashok Khant (43), Gopal Khant (23), Bhavesh Khant (18), and Kanubhai Khant (33).

At Kapadvanj town in Kheda district, four persons drowned in the Mohar river while two were rescued on Saturday evening during immerson of Ganesh idols.

The deceased included Gaurang Vaghela (20), Prakash Vaghela (20) and Nilesh Vaghela (19).

Name of a fourth deceased was yet to be ascertained.