Home Nation

The tears are temporary, our Sivan will bounce back, says ISRO chief's uncle

"Known for his hard work, honesty, straightforwardness and self-confidence, he will take this as a challenge rather than a failure," said A Shanmugavel, 80.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

K Sivan

ISRO Chairman Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan with his family

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: ISRO Chairman Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan breaking into tears on Saturday morning gave relatives from his hometown a moment of worry, but knowing their man, they were confident that he will bounce back and see through the remainder of the mission to everyone's satisfaction.

The 62-year-old ISRO chief hails from a farmer's family in Sarakkalvilai in Kanniyakumari district. While his early education was at the government primary school in Sarakkalvilai, he later studied at the Vallankumaravilai government school and graduated from the ST Hindu College in Nagercoil. The primary school bears his name on the entrance and all the villagers are proud of his achievements.

Sivan's uncle, A Shanmugavel, 80, said, "From childhood, he was good in studies and did not need much guidance to excel. During his school and college days, the family would spend on question papers for him to solve. We had stacks of papers with his solutions written all over them. 

"As the entire nation including the Prime Minister was awaiting the mission's success, his tears were understandable. The Prime Minister consoled him like a parent which would have moved him. Known for his hard work, honesty, straightforwardness and self-confidence, he will take this (Vikram's failure to land on the moon) as a challenge rather than a failure. Sivan will ensure that the mission will be fulfilled as per PM Modi's expectations."

Shanmugavel's wife, Thangam, 75, underlined the role of Sivan's wife Malathi. "She helps him focus on the job by managing everything else. She is the one who remains in touch with relatives, takes care of the family and works round the clock to help him achieve his mission," said Thangam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Sivan ISRO Chandrayaan 2 ISRO chairman
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp