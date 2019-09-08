Chandigarh diary

Home Nation

Be prepared to face action and steep fines for traffic violations.

Published: 08th September 2019 07:45 AM

Traffic violators beware!
Be prepared to face action and steep fines for traffic violations. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into force from September 1, has steep fines for traffic violations such as drunken driving, driving without helmet, driving without seat belts, overloading and underage driving.  The Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) is also preparing to crack the whip against people holding multiple Driving Licences (DLs). At present, the people who fail to renew DLs on time have to pay I1,100 for one month of delay. The new Act has the provision for extending the grace period for DL renewal from one month to one year. The RLA has already started the process of implementing the new provisions made in the Act. 

More floors to be allowed? 
The Chandigarh Administration plans to allow eleven floors in multi-storey residential apartments to come up in the periphery areas of the city. The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) plans to build 1,000 flats at the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park. Initially only four storey residential buildings were allowed in the city and later Sector 63 CHB’s five-storey residential apartments were allowed.  The urban planning department said the administration will now be examining the merits to allow more floors in all the residential apartments coming up on the outskirts of the city. 

Roundabouts to remain 
The Road Safety Council has decided not to demolish any roundabout in the future. A survey will be carried out to explore the possibility of reconstructing small roundabouts that were demolished earlier. It has also been decided to install blinkers at 28 roundabouts where traffic lights are yet to be installed. The architecture department is of the opinion that a rotary can be improved with slip roads and cycle tracks. The traffic police are of the view that the roundabouts bring down the risk of accidents. It said the size of each rotary needs to be properly decided as per the local conditions. 

Printing press to shutdown
The UT administration has initiated the process of closing down the oldest printing press in Sector 18. It employs less than 300 employees. Secretaries of various departments in the administration have been asked to list out their requirements to adjust the employees of the press. There are 236 regular employees while 36 are outsourced. The government has ordered redeployment of the existing staff in other departments. The process for the closure started on the Centre’s directions to shut presses in other UTs.

