Gigantic legal luminary lost: Bar Council of India on Ram Jethmalani's demise

Even though his forte was criminal law, Jethmalani had appeared in many high profile civil cases and shot to limelight with his appearance in the sensational Nanavati case in 1959, it said.

Eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani, saying a doyen of the legal fraternity has been lost.

Chairman of the apex body of lawyers and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said Jethmalani was a gigantic legal luminary.

"Today, we have lost the legend, the doyen of the legal fraternity. Ram Jethmalani was a gigantic legal luminary. He was a revered and respected figure both by the Bar and the Bench due to his vast knowledge."

"He was the most sought after criminal lawyer in India. He was born to become a lawyer," a BCI release said.

Even though his forte was criminal law, Jethmalani had appeared in many high profile civil cases and shot to limelight with his appearance in the sensational Nanavati case in 1959, it said.

"He has left behind a legacy, a void which perhaps cannot be filled. He lived on till a ripe old age and now that he is no more, he will be sorely missed. At this time of grief, we extend our sincere support to his family and we pray for the legend's soul to rest in peace," the BCI said.

Besides the BCI, several senior advocates, including Rakesh Dwivedi, expressed grief over the demise of Jethmalani and described him as a fearless lawyer who also earned success in politics and said it would be difficult to fulfill the void left by him.

"A politician and a lawyer of repute who earned success in both the fields. His advocacy was fearless. He served the causes he took with a tenacity which often rubbed the judges and his political adversaries the wrong way. He was rarely out of the news. He has left behind a void difficult to fill," Dwivedi said.

Former additional solicitor general and senior advocate Indira Jaising tweeted, "Ram Jethmalani is no more, we belonged to the same town Shikurpur Sind."

"We had a common dream, to see India and Pakistan friends, that was his unfinished agenda, he was there for everyone who needed him including Afzal Guru.

Our politics differed but we loved each other RIP," Jaising tweeted.

Another senior advocate Aman Sinha tweeted, "Deep condolences on the sad demise of legal luminary & spirited lawyer Shri #RamJethmalani Ji. His magnanimous persona, wit & zest for life shall be an inspiration for coming generations. Om Shanti."

