Heavy rains cut off Bhamragad from Gadchiroli headquarters in Maharashtra

By PTI

NAGPUR: Heavy rains in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district since the last five days have inundated part of Bhamragad tehsil with 120 villages under it losing contact with the district administration, a revenue official said on Sunday.

According to the official, more than 500 people have been shifted to safer places.

Bhamragad is located on the right banks of a confluence of Indravati River, a tributary of Godavari river, the Pearl Kota, and the Pamul Gautami in east Maharashtra bordering Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

As per the latest information, 11 tehsils in the district, except Bhamragad, are out of the flood situation.

No casualties have been reported as yet though two persons are missing from Aramori and Chamorshi tehsils, he said.

"Around 30 per cent of Bhamragad is still submerged under water and more than 500 people have been shifted to safer places," Bhamragad Tehsildar Kailash Andil told PTI.

He said while power connection is yet to be restored, telephone network is made operational in the affected tehsil.

He said Allapalli-Bhamragad bridge remains closed for traffic due to flooding.

"It will take another two-three days before it could be opened for traffic," Andil added.

On relief and rescue measures, he said the district administration has been working round-the-clock in the area and arrangements for food, medicines, blankets, and other essential items are being made.

"Two medical officers and boats are made available and around 30 people have been rescued in Bhamragad in the last five days. There are around 100 patients in Public Health Centres (PHCs) and other health centres (in Bhamragad)," he informed.

Gadchiroli District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Krishna Reddy said while flood-like situation prevails in Bhamragad, the situation in other 11 tehsils is under control.

Meanwhile, Asaralli police have rescued four persons stuck in the Godavari river on the Telangana border.

"The district administration is on its toes. Declaration of a holiday for two days proved useful while continuous monitoring of the situation proved positive as no casualties were recorded," said Reddy.