Home Nation

JDU-RJD poster war continues in Bihar

The JD(U) recently changed the poster which read, Why should we think of an alternative, when Nitish Kumar is here, RJD responded by putting up a poster with a long poem slamming the ruling party.

Published: 08th September 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: The RJD-JD(U) poster war which broke out last week turned murkier, as the two parties put out new posters ahead of assembly elections slated to be held next year.

The JD(U) recently changed the poster outside their party office in Patna, it read, "kyun karein vichar jab hai hi Nitish Kumar" (Why should we think of an alternative, when Nitish Kumar is here), RJD responded by putting up a poster with a long poem slamming the ruling party.

In the poem, RJD criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the "increasing crime, corruption, AES deaths and stealing the mandate".

Earlier, the JD-U had put up a poster outside its office in Patna which read 'Kyun karein vichar, thike toh hai Nitish Kumar' (why think of an alternative, Nitish Kumar is fine).

Following that, RJD hit back with a poster - 'Kyun na karein vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar' (Why should we not think, Bihar is not well).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar poster war RJD-JDU poster war Nitish Kumar
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp