Karnataka releases water from Almatti Dam as rain continues to lash Maharashtra's Kolhapur district

On August 8, Karnataka had released 5 lakh cusecs water from Almatti Dam to decrease the water level in Sangli district of Maharashtra. 

Published: 08th September 2019

A view of a flooded area following incessant rainfall in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Monday. | PTI

By ANI

MUMBAI: Karnataka government has released 2,20,000 cusecs of water from Almatti Dam on Sunday after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requested for the same.

This step will decrease the chances of flood in the Kolhapur district of the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "In view of the heavy rainfall, the Maharashtra Government requested the Karnataka government to release water from Almatti dam to avoid the flood-like situation in Kolhapur region. Now, discharge from Almatti increased from 1,70,000 cusecs to 2,20,000 cusecs. As of now, the situation is normal and under control."

"The Maharashtra government is constantly monitoring the situation and getting in touch with various authorities," he added.

On August 8, Karnataka had released 5 lakh cusecs water from Almatti Dam to decrease the water level in Sangli district of Maharashtra. 

