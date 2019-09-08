Home Nation

Punjab MLA Simarjit Singh Bains booked for abusing and threatening DC

Bains said that the case which has been registered against him on the behest of the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Published: 08th September 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Simarjit Singh Bains (Photo | Punjab assembly website)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has booked Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains 
for threatening and abusing Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur Vipul Ujwal.

Sources said that the Batala Police booked the Atam Nagar MLA under sections 186, 353, 351, 147, 177, 505 and 506 of IPC on a complaint filed by Sub Divisional Magistrate of Batala, Balbir Raj Singh. A police team from Batala has left for Ludhiana to arrest the legislator. An official said that further investigation in the case is underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Batala, Opinderjit Singh Ghuman confirmed that a case had been registered against Bains at Batala City Police Station on Saturday night.

The Punjab IAS Officers Association had been contemplating whether to register a case or not.

When contacted, Bains said that the case which has been registered against him on the behest of the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Earlier a video clip has gone viral in which Bains is seen abusing Ujwal at the civil hospital in Batala when the legislator countered the bureaucrat over alleged non-identification of the body of one of the persons killed in the blast at the fire-cracker factory in Batala in which 23 people died and 27 were injured.

"This isn't your father’s office, this an office meant for general public and here you are asking the public to leave,’’ Bains brusquely told the IAS officer. On this Ujwal replied, "Either mind your language or I am not going to talk to you."

The video has sparked off widespread condemnation from the ruling Congress leaders as they termed it as highly derogatory language. Bains was trying to help one Manjit Singh, who had been claiming that the district administration was not serious in locating the body of his brother Satnam Singh who had died in the blast.

Bains is not new to controversies as last year also, he was booked along with dozen of his supporters by the Ludhiana Police for trespassing into the Verka Milk Plant. A case on charges of house trespassing in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, obstructing public servant in discharge of duty and criminal intimidation was registered. Before that, he was booked for trespassing in the Ludhiana passport office. In both these cases,  Bains was not arrested.

In 2009, Bains and others were booked on charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act as they had attacked the then tehsildar Major Gurjinder Singh Benipal (retired) at his office in Ludhiana and in 2017 the court framed charges against him. The case hearing is going on in the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp