Home Nation

MHRD removes Tripura University VC on 'corruption charges'

Dharurkar, a professor of Mass Communication and Journalism at Marathwada University in Maharashtra before being appointed as the VC of Tripura University in July last year, left Agartala on Sunday.

Published: 08th September 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura university VC

Last week, the axed VC Dharurkar was reportedly 'caught on camera allegedly accepting bribes from a Kolkata-based printing firm in exchange for a bid of a contract worth Rs 60 lakh'. (Photo | Tripura university website)

By IANS

AGARTALA: The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has removed Tripura University (Central) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Vijaykumar Laxmikantrao Dharurkar on alleged 'corruption charges' and appointed senior-most professor of Botany department Sangram Sinha as the acting VC, a top varsity official said on Sunday.

"The MHRD has removed Dharurkar and appointed Sinha as the acting VC. Dharurkar has forced to hand over the charge to Sinha on Saturday night despite being a holiday," a top Tripura University, a Central varsity, official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

He said that professor V. L. Dharurkar, a professor of Mass Communication and Journalism at Marathwada University in Maharashtra before being appointed as the VC of Tripura University in July last year, left Agartala on Sunday for his home at Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | Caught in sting accepting bribe, Tripura University VC quits: Reports

While talking to IANS on Sunday, acting VC Sangram Sinha said: "I was under treatment in a Kolkata hospital. Yesterday (Saturday), I was asked by the MHRD to take over the charge of acting VC before I hurriedly returned to Agartala to do so."

"Now the MHRD would select a new VC following the necessary formalities. It might take few months," Sinha pointed out.

Welcoming the development, Tripura Higher Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told IANS: "For the dignity and prestige of the University the steps were correct. Everything will be clear after the probe."

Last week, the axed VC Dharurkar was reportedly "caught on camera allegedly accepting bribes from a Kolkata-based printing firm in exchange for a bid of a contract worth Rs 60 lakh".

A video, clandestinely filmed by local news channel "News Vanguard" aired in the cable television channel, appears to show that Dharukar, negotiating a "cut money" (bribe) of 10 per cent of the contract for a printing job.

Another footage of the "News Vanguard" shows an exchange of bundles of currency notes from one bag to another in a room where Dharukar and another man were sitting.

The acting Registrar of the University Professor Sukanta Banik, had, however, in a statement on Friday strongly denied the allegations and claimed the videos had been doctored.

It was reported by the local media that Dharukar was also an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

According to the media, Dharukar was accused of siphoning of Tripura University funds for non-academic purposes including purchase of lands and recruitment of huge number of guest teachers without the approval of the University Grants Commission and MHRD.

One of the guest teachers Moti Kapoor M. Moon, also from Maharashtra, was arrested by the police last month for attacking the office and assaulting two journalists of local leading English daily "Tripura Times".

Months after he was appointed VC of Tripura University, he was criticised for hoisting the ABVP flag at a campus event. He defended his action by claiming the ABVP is a cultural organisation.

The National Students' Union of India, a student organisation affiliated to the Congress, demanded a suo-moto probe and arrest of Dharukar.

"During the one year tenure of Dharukar so many crimes including rapes and attacks took place in the University campus, but Dharukar did not take any action due to political biasness," NSUI President Rakesh Das said.

Despite many attempts, Dharukar refused to talk to the media.

The existing Tripura University was set up in 1987 by the Tripura government and turned into a central university in 2007. It has some students from neighbouring Bangladesh.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Human Resource Development Tripura University Tripura University VC Professor Vijaykumar Laxmikantrao Dharurkar Sangram Sinha
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp