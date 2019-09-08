Home Nation

Modi Government scraped section 370 due to firm determination: Rajnath

The Defence Minister also said that BJP's aim was nation-building and not just to stay in power.

Published: 08th September 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File | EPS)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the BJP government could fulfill its promise of scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir due to its firm determination and the party's aim was nation-building and not just to stay in power.

Lauding the youths of the country at the closing ceremony of 11th National Youth Summit here, Singh said all wars, including the one in Kargil, were won by young soldiers.

The summit was inaugurated by President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.

The defence minister said the young generation is the main power of the country.

"During the emergency, when the fundamental rights of the countrymen were infringed by the government, at that time the youths of the country led the movement against the emergency," he said.

"We are planning to organize meetings of our coming generation with our soldiers on the borders so that they may learn how the army is protecting the country. In South Korea, Indian youths are performing their duties with excellence. A minister of South Korea told me," Singh said.

The Summit was attended by youths of 27 cities of 10 states.

Local parliamentarian V K Singh was also present at the summit.

