Home Nation

North-East, mainland India relations existed since Mahabharata: Shah

It was temporarily affected during 'gulami' period but now the time has come to restore it and take it forward, The Home Minister said without elaborating it.

Published: 08th September 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 68th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council at Administrative Staff College in Guwahati Sunday September 8 2019. | PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 68th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council at Administrative Staff College in Guwahati Sunday September 8 2019. | PTI

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the cultural relations of the Northeast with mainland India had existed since the days of Mahabharata.

It was temporarlily affected during 'gulami' period but now the time has come to restore it and take it forward, Shah said without elaborating it.

He was addressing the 68th plenary session of North Eastern Council (NEC) here.

"In Mahabharata, Babruvahan or Ghatotkach were from the Northeast. Arjun had married Chitrangada in Manipur, Sri Krishna's grandson also got married in the Northeast."

"The cultural relations between the northeast and the country is not new. It was affected temporarily during the 'gulami' period. No question of the relations being severed. The time has now come to restore it and take it forward", asserted Shah as he paid tributes to Bharat Ratna- awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary.

Shah, who is also the chairman of the NEC said, "Without taking along the culture, heritage and music of the Northeast, the question of the development of the rest of the country does not even arise."

Pointing out that progress of the states cannot be achieved without the development of the interior areas, the Union minister urged the NEC to assign 30 per cent of its budget to develop infrastructure and give access to electricity and gas connections in such areas.

"Our aim is that by 2020, the eight states of the Northeastern region figure in the railway and air connectivity maps of the country", he added.

Shah said that the priority given to the Northeast by the BJP-led government in the last five years has transformed it from a place known for terrorism, border disputes, drugs, arms trafficking and corruption to an area witnessing rapid development and connectivity.

Asserting that no Congress prime ministers had attended NEC meetings, he said, besides Morarji Desai, it was PM Modi who attended a NEC meeting at Shillong in 2018 as he wanted to develop the region on par with the rest of the country.

Official sources said during the two-day plenary session, DoNER, the NEC, the eight state governments and select central ministries will make presentations on various developmental issues critical to the NE region.

Deliberations on the progress of ongoing projects, outlays by Central Ministries for the region and plans for the period beyond March 2020 are also expected to be taken up at the meeting, the sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Eastern Council Amit Shah
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp