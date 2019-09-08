Passenger dies after falling ill onboard SpiceJet flight in Bhubaneswar
The Kolkata-bound flight was immediately diverted to Bhubaneswar after he complained of breathing problem with suspected paralysis.
BHUBANESWAR: A SpiceJet flight on way from Chennai to Kolkata had to be diverted to Bhubaneswar on Sunday after a 48-year-old passenger fell sick, officials said, adding that he later died.
Ashok Kumar Sharma complained of breathing problem soon after SpiceJet flight SG-623, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, took off from Chennai and a medical emergency was declared, the officials said.
The pilot requested for an ambulance and a doctor on arrival which was made available, a SpiceJet spokesperson said.
He was taken to a medical room at the airport soon after the plane landed, Bhubaneswar Airport Director S C Hota said.
Sharma was then rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.
The body has been sent to the Capital Hospital for postmortem.