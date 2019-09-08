Home Nation

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones of Rs 2,000 crore projects in Haryana

PM Modi inaugurated affordable housing complexes in Rohtak, the revival of Dulhera distributary and Integrated Command and Control Center in Faridabad.

Published: 08th September 2019 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented a turban by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a public rally in Rohtak on September 8, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented a turban by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a public rally in Rohtak on September 8, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ROHTAK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 2,000 crore here on Sunday.

Modi laid the foundation for Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College in Gurugram, 576 housing units for police officials in Bhondsi, a mega food park in Rohtak and Integrated Command and Control Center in Karnal.

He inaugurated affordable housing complexes in Rohtak, the revival of Dulhera distributary and Integrated Command and Control Center in Faridabad.

Addressing BJP's Vijay Sankalp Rally later, Modi said the works were already in progress on several other big projects worth Rs 2,500 crore which has been carrying out with the help of central governments in Haryana.

"Schemes worth Rs 2,000 crore have been inaugurated today including the opening of degree colleges in Nuh, Sirsa and Palwal for imparting higher education to the girls," he said.

Modi launched the state government for its effort to empower women. "I am happy that apart from making Beti Pathao, Beti Bachao a success, the BJP government is focussing on girl education. I congratulate Manohar Ji and his team," he told the gathering here.

He also congratulated the people who will be benefitted by the housing schemes. "I congratulate the people who are going to celebrate Diwali in new homes," Modi said.

The rally marked the culmination of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', which began last month. 

