Home Nation

Ram Jethmalani​ wished good for nation even in his last breath

Ram Jethmalani staff of lawyers said that formers family was present when he breathed his last and that he was not suffering from any major illness.

Published: 08th September 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran lawyer and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani

Veteran lawyer and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As Ram Jethmalani breathed his last on Sunday morning the veteran barrister, according to those present, left this world wishing the best for his country.

"I wish good for the country," were the last words of the former Union Law Minister, whose health had deteriorated in the last three weeks mainly on account of old age, and had confined him to bed.

Jethmalani was the father of two sons and two daughters. His son Mahesh Jethmalani is a well-known lawyer. His daughter Rani Jethmalani, also a lawyer, passed away in 2011.

ALSO READ: Ram Jethmalani - Doyen of criminal law and politician with colour

His staff of lawyers said that Jethmalani's family was present when he breathed his last and that he was not suffering from any major illness.

"Three weeks ago, he was moving around and following his daily routine. He used to talk a lot about the state of affairs in the country, and always wanted good for the country," said a junior advocate.

Jethmalani had also announced his candidature for the President of India by launching a political front, the Bharat Mukti Morcha. He had famously claimed, "I owe it to the nation. I want to offer my services for the good of the country."

ALSO READ: When Ram Jethmalani explained Article 370 to PM Narendra Modi in 2014

In 1995, he launched a political party Pavitra Hindustan Kazhagam, with the aim of bringing transparency in the functioning of democracy.

Jethmalani was the highest-paid lawyer in India. He was known for his deep-rooted professionalism and would argue the case for his client without a strand of fear.

Jethmalani had said in an interview that a lawyer is not paid for his opinion but it is his duty to present the case of a client honestly and efficiently. He held the audience spellbound during the course of his hearings and was known for his one-liners.

VIEW GALLERY: Here are 10 high profile cases handled by eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani

In 2017, he announced his retirement from the legal profession.

"Saddened by the passing of Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister and a veteran lawyer. He was known to express his views on public issues with characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him "an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made contributions both in the court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Jethmalani Ram Jethmalani​ death
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp