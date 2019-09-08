Home Nation

RSS meet: JP Nadda briefs on Article 370, Ram Madhav addresses concerns over NRC

The sources said Nadda also shared details about the government's various plans for improving the overall condition in the Kashmir Valley.

File Photo of RSS Swayamsevaks

File Photo of RSS Swayamsevaks (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUSHKAR: BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday gave a detailed presentation on the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status at the RSS meeting with its affiliates here, while senior party leader Ram Madhav addressed concerns raised over the issue of NRC in Assam, sources said.

Leaders of Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, and its affiliates lauded the government for its landmark move on revoking provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other side, Madhav briefed delegates on the issue of the National Register of Citizen's in Assam and also responded to the concerns raised in the meeting over several genuine citizens being left out of the final list, majority of whom, they claimed, are Hindus.

Concerns were raised at the meeting on Saturday during a presentation made by RSS affiliate 'Seema Jagran Manch' on the final list of the NRC in Assam, published on August 31, that left out over 1.9 million people, the sources said.

The sources said concerns were raised on several genuine citizens being left out, especially those who settled in Assam from neighbouring states, and Madhav addressed those.

Over 200 delegates of 35 RSS affiliates are attending the coordination meeting, first such after the Lok Sabha elections.

The three-day-long meeting began on Saturday, where a wide variety of issues are being discussed, ranging from the economy to national security.

TAGS
RSS meet Assam NRC JP Nadda Lok Sabha elections Article 370
