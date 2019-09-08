RSS takes out silent rally protesting 'violence' against their cadres in Maoist-affected areas

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Leaders and cadres of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP took out a silent protest march in Raipur on Sunday against the “killing and persisting threat to the RSS activists” in the remote and Maoist-affected areas of south Chhattisgarh.

The rally in the form of silent demonstration began from Ram Mandir on the VIP road where the leaders of the organisation addressed the gathering elaborating the reasons behind holding the rally.

It culminated at the marine drive Telibandha where the leaders handed over the memorandum for the Governor to the Raipur sub-divisional magistrate.

The RSS activists from various districts of the state attended the march, some carried banners and placards protesting against the violence and targeting of their cadres in left-wing extremism (LWE) affected areas.

Some of the top state leaders of the BJP including the former chief minister Raman Singh, BJP president Dharamlal Kaushik and other seniors participated walking for an hour and a half in the rally.

The RSS leaders demanded en end to the violence against their cadres in the LWE areas otherwise they warned to continue taking out more such rallies in future.

Owing to protest march the commuters had to face a tough time owing to traffic snarls leading to jam for nearly a couple of hours.