Shivraj Chouhan government looted MP just as Mahmud Ghazni: Congress minister

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh minister for cooperatives, parliamentary administration and general administration Dr Govind Singh has described the BJP as the “Grandfather of Mahmud Ghazni.”

Drawing parallels between the Turkish conqueror Mahmud Ghazni who plundered the Somnath Temple and the BJP which ruled Madhya Pradesh for 15 long years before Congress returned to power in December 2018, Singh, one of the senior-most cabinet ministers of Kamal Nath government said on Sunday, “The Kamal Nath-led government is facing various problems as the erstwhile Shivraj Chouhan-led BJP government looted the state just as Turkish conqueror Mahmud Ghazni when he invaded India."

“When Mahmud Ghazni invaded, he devastated Hindustan and plundered the Somnath temple, but still spared a few things. However, the BJP didn’t spare anything, while it ruled MP. The BJP didn’t leave anything, it has proved to be the grandfather of Mahmud Ghazni,” Singh said in Gwalior on Sunday.

The opposition BJP was quick to react on Singh’s Mahmud Ghazni Grandfather jibe.

“Nowadays, the internal turmoil within the state Congress leaders has made even its senior leaders mentally bankrupt which is why such remarks are being made by senior ministers like Govind Singh. The people of MP and India very well know who is the actual ancestor and descendant of Mahmud Ghazni,” reacted BJP MLA and ex-MP minister Vishwas Sarang.

Importantly, eight months back, the same cabinet minister of the Congress government had alleged that RSS –BJP’s ideological mentor – was imparting training to make “weapons, bombs, atom bomb, grenades and triggering blasts.”

Singh, the seven-time sitting MLA from Lahar seat of Bhind district is considered close to ex-MP CM Digvijaya Singh.