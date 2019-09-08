Thane man absconding after killing wife held from Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

THANE: A man who allegedly killed his wife on September 2 in Maharashtra's Thane district was held from a village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Vikram Bharti (25) had killed his wife Rekha (21) in their house in Umbarde in Kalyan and fled, an official said.

"He doubted her character and this caused frequent fights. We got a tip-off that he was in Gorakhpur in UP. A team of Thane police's Anti-Extortion Cell reached there and arrested him at 5:45am today," said Inspector Vikas Ghodke of AEC.

He will be handed over to Khadakpada police station which is investigating the murder of Rekha, the official added.