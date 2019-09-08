Three killed in car-truck collision in Rajasthan's Ajmer

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three people were killed and four others injured when their car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late night on Saturday in Rupangarh, they said.

The car occupants, all residents of Tonk, were returning home after attending a fair, Station House Officer Sangram Singh said.

He said the three died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.