100 days filled with vendetta politics: Congress on Modi's second stint as PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress Sunday attacked the NDA government, saying last 100 days have been of tyranny, chaos and anarchy and the Modi government continued subversion of democracy.

Listing out a series of issues related to the economic slowdown, a slump in the auto sector and growing job losses, the Congress accused the Centre of vendetta politics.

“Congratulations to the Modi Govt on #100DaysofNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it’s needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The party said that three words that describe the first 100 days of BJP 2.0 - tyranny, chaos and anarchy.

“Eight sectors have recorded a growth rate below 2 per cent and our Finance Minister still refuses to accept that our economy is in free fall. If the BJP continues this path of negligence & deceit, we are headed towards a recession,” it said.