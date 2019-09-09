Home Nation

Antony-led Congress panel to probe Madhya Pradesh infighting

After the meeting, Nath told journalists that he had submitted a detailed report to the Congress national president.

BHOPAL: Headed by former defence minister AK Antony, the Congress’ central disciplinary committee will probe the issue of Madhya Pradesh forest minister Umang Singhar’s diatribe and serious allegations against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, which exposed factionalism within the party.

The Singhar-Singh episode, which started on September 1, was the focal point of the meeting between the AICC president Sonia Gandhi and MP Congress president Kamal Nath in Delhi on Saturday.

After the meeting, Nath told journalists that he had submitted a detailed report to the Congress national president. “She (Gandhi) has expressed her concern over the recent developments and referred the entire episode to the central party’s disciplinary committee. Now, the AK Antony-headed disciplinary committee will look into the matter,” Nath said.

The party’s national general secretary in-charge for MP, Deepak Babaria had already submitted a report on the entire episode to the AICC president, while Digvijaya Singh too had reportedly met her a few days back. “She is angry over the episode and has taken it seriously,” Babaria told journalists in Delhi. Sources within the ruling party in MP said Antony is likely to submit the report within a week.

