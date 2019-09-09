Home Nation

Authorities issue earthquake advisory in J&K's Doda district

The advisory was issued after a 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Doda and Kishtwar districts of Chenab Valley region on Sunday.

Earthquake advisory in J&K's Doda.

By PTI

DODA: Authorities on Monday issued an earthquake advisory, directing all educational institutions and offices to conduct mock drills for the next two days in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Sagar D Doifode issued the advisory under which all the heads of educational institutions and the offices located in Doda have been informed to conduct mock drills for the next two days at some designated time during the day, officials said.

Two strong tremors in a span of 30 hours, that shook Bhaderwah Valley, parts of Doda, Kishtwar and Bhalessa, not only triggered panic among people but also brought back the scary memory of 2013 when the entire belt in general and Bhaderwah Valley in particular experienced a series of earthquakes.

"After a mock alarm, all the officers and students shall move to the safer places outside the building lines and electric lines, particularly in open grounds and take shelter at such places in the buildings where the earthquake tremors can cause least harm to the individuals such as under the door beam, corners of the room and under the desk and table," the advisory stated.

"Besides, all the sectoral and field officers shall keep abreast their respective district officers regarding day to day position," it added.

On Sunday, panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes when the quake, whose epicentre was 9 km south-east of Bhaderwah between Kainthi and Gabroon Dhar, rattled the picturesque Valley.

"As of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property," Doda SSP Mumtaz Ahmed said.

"Although Jammu and Kashmir falls under danger zone and there is a possibility of tremors, nobody can predict exact location or timing of the earthquake," said seismic expert Prof G M Bhat.

According to a statement by the Oregon State University, new geologic mapping in the Himalayan mountains of Kashmir suggests that the region is ripe for a major earthquake that could endanger the lives of as many as a million people.

Chenab Valley Doda district Jammu and Kashmir
