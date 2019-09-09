BJP demands removal of Dantewada collector over his relationship with Chhattisgarh chief minister

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The opposition Bhartiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh has sought the removal of Dantewada collector ahead of the by-polls scheduled to be held on September 23. The saffron party have alleged that Topeshwar Verma is a relative of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

A delegation of BJP leaders met the state chief electoral officer and also lodged complaints over alleged irregularities with the poll battle in the Assembly segment of Dantewada just a few weeks away.

The saffron party further stated that a public meeting was organised by the Congress leaders recently on the day of filing nominations at the temple premises which is banned.

The party also cited the ordinance brought by the Bhupesh Baghel government on enhancing reservation quota to 82 per cent and the revelation of the interim report of the judicial commission probing the murder of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi as the violations of the model code of conduct.

Verma was not available for his comments.

The by-polls in Dantewada seat was necessitated following the death of a sitting BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi. Barely two days before the first phase of polling in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, Mandavi and four police personnel were killed in a powerful IED blast triggered by the Naxals at Dantewada on April 9. In the seven Assembly by-polls held so far in Chhattisgarh, five were won by the ruling party.