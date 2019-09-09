Home Nation

BJP to hold condolence meet for Arun Jaitley tomorrow

Arun Jaitley's family members will also be present at the event which will start from 4 pm and will end at 7 pm.

Published: 09th September 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP will hold condolence meet for former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday.

The 'Shradhanjali' programme will be held at weight lifting hall in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The former minister's family members will also be present at the event which will start from 4 pm and will end at 7 pm.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium

Several diplomats and dignitaries will be in attendance including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders from the Opposition.

Members of Vichar Manch which includes Sangh Parivar, Marg Darshak Mandal and BJP's Rashtriya Karya Samiti Sadasya have also been invited at the condolence meet.

The Prime Minister will deliver his condolence message at 6:15 pm and the meet will be over by 7 pm.

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on August 24 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. He was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on August 25.

TAGS
BJP Arun Jaitley
