Earthen pots ‘vanish’ minutes after PM Modi's rally ends in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Scribes leaving the rally were greeted with the sight of both men and women scooting off with earthen pitchers from the venue on Sunday.

As the Vijay Samkalp rally was a plastic-free event, some 4,000 earthen pitchers apart from steel and copper glasses, paper cups and earthen kulhars were arranged to serve water and tea to crowds which attended the rally. “Water was served in steel and copper glasses from earthen pitchers and tea was served in paper cups or earthen kulhars,’’ said a local BJP leader.

No sooner had the rally ended, many people in the crowds took away the earthen pots as well as steel and copper glasses. “These pots were filled at night and kept covered with cloth so that water remains cool. “The men and women who came on any mode of transport, took away these pots as soon as the rally ended,’’ said an eye-witness.

“The pitchers were brought from Rohtak and nearby areas. It was done to reduce use of plastic as it is harmful for both human and environment. It is also healthy to drink water from these earthen pots,” a BJP leader told this reporter.

Each block with approximately 2,000 chairs had four dustbins. Also, banners and hoardings were made of cloth instead of the usual flex banners made of plastic material.“For the first time, cloth hoardings were put up at the rally venue,’’ said another party leader.