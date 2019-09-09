Home Nation

Earthen pots ‘vanish’ minutes after PM Modi's rally ends in Haryana

Each block with approximately 2,000 chairs had four dustbins. Also, banners and hoardings were made of cloth instead of the usual flex banners made of plastic material.

Published: 09th September 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A man cycles away with earthern pitchers after the Rohtak rally on Sunday | EXPress

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Scribes leaving the rally were greeted with the sight of both men and women scooting off with earthen pitchers from the venue on Sunday.

As the Vijay Samkalp rally was a plastic-free event, some 4,000 earthen pitchers apart from steel and copper glasses, paper cups and earthen kulhars were arranged to serve water and tea to crowds which  attended the rally. “Water was served in steel and copper glasses from earthen pitchers and tea was served in paper cups or earthen kulhars,’’ said a local BJP leader.

No sooner had the rally ended, many people in the crowds took away the earthen pots as well as steel and copper glasses. “These pots were filled at night and kept covered with cloth so that water remains cool. “The men and women who came on any mode of transport, took away these pots as soon as the rally ended,’’ said an eye-witness.

ALSO READ | '100 days of NDA-2 have been of big changes': PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Haryana

“The pitchers were brought from Rohtak and nearby areas. It was done to reduce use of plastic as it is harmful for both human and environment. It is also healthy to drink water from these earthen pots,” a BJP leader told this reporter.

Each block with approximately 2,000 chairs had four dustbins. Also, banners and hoardings were made of cloth instead of the usual flex banners made of plastic material.“For the first time, cloth hoardings were put up at the rally venue,’’ said another party leader. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Samkalp rally
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp