Eighteen states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act

During the year of 2017, no meetings at the district level vigilance and monitoring committee were held in 13 places, the analysis shows.

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thirty years after the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act was originally passed, 18 states lack a contingency plan to implement the provisions of the Act, according to an analysis on the status of the implementation of the Act by Dalit human rights group — Social Awareness Society for Youths (SASY).

The states of Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Goa and Tamil Nadu, and UT Daman and Diu have a contigency plan, the analysis of ministry and state documents show.

The contingency plan helps states provide relief and rehabilitation to atrocity victims under the provisions of the Act and specify the role and responsibilities of various departments and their officials at different levels. It also helps establish  the roles and responsibilities of rural, urban , local bodies and civil society organisations.

“Even after 30 years, many of the states have not framed contingency plans which is another huge gap in specifying the roles and responsibilities of various departments who are accountable to ensure prevention of untouchability, atrocity, protection, relief and rehabilitation. The Centre and states should pay adequate attention to critically review the Act’s implementation and ensure the state mandates are met for the effective implementation of the Act,” said Pandiyan, executive director, SASY.  

During the year of 2017, no meetings at the district level vigilance and monitoring committee were held in 13 places, the analysis shows. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Chandigarh, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, Lakshadweep and Pondicherry.
While the total number of such meetings to be held were 504, the number stood at zero, the data showed.

