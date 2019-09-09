Five arrested with 22 illegal weapons in Madhya Pradesh

By IANS

CHHINDWARA: Madhya Pradesh police have busted an arms smuggling gang and arrested five of its members with 22 illegal weapons and 160 live cartridges, an official said on Monday.

Police Officer Manoj Rai said: "Working on a tip-off, a joint squad of Kotwali and Kundipur police have arrested Imran Alam with 22 illegal weapons including 14 pistols, six countrymade pistols, two revolvers and 160 live cartridges".

The police have also recovered a fake arms licence and weapon-making equipment from his possession, he said.

According to Rai, during interrogation Alam revealed that he used to smuggle weapons from Uttar Pradesh's Burhanpur, Khargaon and Mainpuri, and sell them in Chhindwara.

The police have also arrested Sheikh Mushtaq, Zubair Qureshi aka Badshah, Dharam Singh alies Raj and Ambika Dubey from different places on the basis of the information Alam provided, Rai said.