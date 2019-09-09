Home Nation

Formal announcement on BJP-Shiv Sena poll alliance in two days: Uddhav

The Sena chief also made it clear that the formula for sharing of seats between his party and the BJP will be finalised after detailed deliberations.

Published: 09th September 2019 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray, PM Modi, Maharashtra election rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Days after committing in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the saffron alliance is inevitable for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said an official announcement would be made in the next two days.

However, he made it clear that the formula for sharing of seats between his party and the BJP will be finalised after detailed deliberations.

"Certain things are being worked out. The official announcement of the BJP and the Sena contesting the elections jointly will be made in the next couple of days," Thackeray told reporters after NCP MLA Avdhut Tatkare, nephew of Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, joined the Sena at his suburban residence.

Thackeray, while sharing a stage with the PM at a function in Mumbai on Saturday, said the saffron alliance was "atal" (inevitable) and it will return to power once again.

"The alliance is 'atal' (inevitable). We want power. No doubt about it, but we need it for developing the state. The 'yuti' (NDA alliance) will return to power in the state once again after polls. I am glad that PM Modi is providing facilities for growing population in the state," he had said.

On Monday, Thackeray didn't comment on the tricky issue of devising a mutually agreeable seat-sharing formula with the BJP.

"Certain things such as exchange of seats etc. are still being worked out. There will be several rounds of meetings to finalise the seat-sharing formula and other responsibilities," the Sena chief said.

He also evaded queries on whether his son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray will be the next chief minister in the event of the NDA returning to power once again.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP keen on fighting more seats than ally Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, believed to be the blue-eyed boy of the BJP top brass, had repeatedly asserted that he would return as the CM of the "yuti" (NDA alliance).

As per reports, the Sena wants the BJP to adhere to the 50:50 formula, which means both the parties contesting an equal number of seats--135 each.

Of the total 288 seats, the BJP and the Sena have agreed to allocate 18 seats to smaller allies, but a formal deal is yet to be sealed.

However, poll managers of the BJP are arguing for more seats to accommodate leaders from Opposition parties and its "growing political might".

Recently, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil had indicated that his party might not settle for 135 seats as the saffron party wanted to accommodate rebels from other parties and in view of its growing footprint.

In the 2014 assembly elections, which both the parties contested separately, the BJP won 122 seats and the Sena 63.

The 2019 polls are slated to be held in October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena BJP Maharashtra Polls Maharashtra Assembly Elections
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp