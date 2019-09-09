Four persons including three minors drowned in Bihar

By PTI

BANKA: Four persons including three minors drowned in two separate incidents in Bihar's Banka district, an official said on Monday.

In the first incident two minor girls drowned in a pond at Sikannpur village on Sunday evening, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rajaun, Gurudev Gupta said.

Both the girls had gone to take bath in the pond on the occasion of Karma-Dharma festival celebrated in the region, he said.

In the second incident, two persons including a minor drowned in river Ganga while taking bath near Vatsar village under Dhoriya police station of the district on Sunday, the BDO said.