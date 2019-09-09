Raghuvanshi clan members stake claim of being Lord Ram’s ‘descendants’ 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Thousands of Raghuvanshi clan members from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra gathered in Ayodhya town on Sunday, aiming to stake their claim at being the true descendants of Lord Ram.

The clan members who reached Ayodhya on Saturday and Sunday started the day by taking a dip in the Sarayu river and offering prayers at the makeshift temple at the Ram Janmbhoomi site.

The Raghuvanshis also handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), which contained details and clan charts to establish that they were the true descendants of Lord Ram.