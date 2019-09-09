Home Nation

Maharashtra government accepts resignation of encounter cop Pradeep Sharma

Sharma was heading the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Thane police when he applied for voluntary retirement in July this year after 35 years of service.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday accepted the resignation of 'encounter specialist' police inspector Pradeep Sharma, an official said.

He has reportedly shot dead more than 100 criminals in 'encounters'.

"The Home department accepted Sharma's resignation on Monday," the official said, adding that relevant orders have also been issued.

However, Sharma will not be able to get retirement benefits like pension etc.

till the Bombay High Court gives its verdict on a petition challenging Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) order in the Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya alleged fake encounter case.

Sharma was sacked by the state government from service in 2008 for his alleged links with Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim gang and his role in the encounter case.

A sessions court in 2013 acquitted Sharma in the alleged fake encounter case.

He was reinstated in police force in 2017.

After serving at the DG control room for few days, Sharma was made senior police inspector of the AEC of Thane Police.

Speculations are that Sharma will join the Shiv Sena and contest the upcoming assembly elections from Nallasopara in Palghar against Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur.

