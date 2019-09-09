Meghalaya Assembly to elect new speaker on September 13

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira on Monday announced that election to the Assembly speaker's post will be held on September 13.

Candidates will have to file their nomination papers on September 10 and scrutiny will also be carried out on the same day, he said.

The election was necessitated following the demise Donkupar Roy in July.

Roy, who was the chief of the United Democratic Party, was elected to the post of Speaker in March 2018.

The ruling NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) has nominated UDP leader and cabinet minister Metbah Lyngdoh as its consensus candidate for the post, while the opposition Congress is fielding two-time legislator Winnerson D Sangma.

The MDA, comprising six political parties, has 40 MLAs in the 60-member House.