PM Modi urges world to bid goodbye to single-use plastic at UN event

GREATER NOIDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a global boycott of single-use plastic at a United Nations event here on Monday.

"I think the time has come for the world to say Good Bye to single-use plastic", said Modi as the hall resonated with claps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Talking about India's commitment to protecting forest land, Modi reminded global leaders that India has increased its forest cover by 0.8 million hectares between 2015 and 2017 alone. He said any chopping of trees in India due to developmental projects are compensated by planting more trees.

PM Modi told global leaders in attendance at COP 14 how India has 'soil cards' to help the farmers understand the health of the soil.

PM highlighted India's Swachh Bharat mission for sanitation, and water conservation efforts.

Making a huge commitment from the international forum, Prime Minister Modi committed that India would increase the land cover that would be recovered from land degradation from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares, between 2019 and 2030.

Prime Minister Modi also also appealed for global water action agenda to fight climate change.

Proposing a south-south cooperation, he recited sanskrit shlokas reminding India's ancient commitment to holistic and inclusive prosperity which includes climate.