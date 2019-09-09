PM Narendra Modi to launch Kisan Man Dhan Yojana on September 12

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana on September 12 at Ranchi, Jharkhand, the Prime Minister's office said on Monday.

The scheme shall secure the lives of five crore small and marginal farmers by providing a minimum pension of Rs 3000 per month, to those who attain 60 years of age.

The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,774 crore for the next three years.

All the small and marginal farmers who are currently between the ages of 18 to 40 years can apply for the scheme.

Farmer's monthly contribution can be made from the instalments of PM-KISAN or through CSCs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall also inaugurate 400 Ekalvya Model Residential Schools to provide quality upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary level education to ST Students in Tribal dominated areas.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the New Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Building and lay foundation stone for the New Secretariat Building at Ranchi.

During his visit, he shall also inaugurate the Multi-Modal Terminal at Sahebganj.