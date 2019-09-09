Robert Vadra moves Delhi court to travel Spain, other European countries

Home Nation

Vadra was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by the local court here which had granted him conditional anticipatory bail.

NEW DELHI: Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to Spain and other European countries on business.

Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that his client wanted to travel to some European countries from September 21 to October 8.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to reply to the application and said that it needed to verify details of the plea on its own too.

The court has now put up the matter for hearing on September 12.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering related to purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

The court had in June allowed Vadra to travel to the US and Netherlands for six weeks on account of health reasons.

It, however, had not allowed Vadra to go to the United Kingdom. The ED had expressed apprehension that the accused may destroy the evidence if allowed to go to the UK.

Vadra was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by the local court here which had granted him conditional anticipatory bail.

