Security beefed up in Bihar's Vaishali district after triple murder over land row sparks tension

Three persons were shot dead in a dispute over a piece of land when an altercation at the village panchayat turned ugly provoking firings from two sparring groups.

Published: 09th September 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A day after the triple murders that rocked the entire police administration on Sunday late night in Bihar's Vaishali district, tension mounted in the locality fearing retaliatory actions. Senior cops rushed to the crime site and have deployed additional forces to avoid any untoward incidents.

Speaking to Express, Vaishali SP MS Dhillon said a dispute between two Yadav families at Sukumarpur under the Rustampur in Raghopur diara (riverine belts) was the main cause behind the triple murders.

"Local Mukhiya had gone there for Panchayati (social mediation) to settle down the dispute but it failed and a clash took place between the two families," Dhillon said. In the clash, three persons namely Nazir Rai, Chanarik Rai and Putul Rai were killed. 

Dhillon said that the body of one of the deceased Nazir Rai was recovered late in the evening while the efforts to trace the bodies of the other two were still on. 

An FIR has been lodged against 12 accused based on the statements of the deceased's family. "Raids are going on to arrest the accused and additional police forces have been rushed by boats to avert any kind of retaliatory actions," Dhillon said.

Raghopur diara (riverine areas), once infamous for ganja cultivation, is surrounded by rivers from all sides and the only mode of access to this place is through boats.

