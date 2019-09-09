Home Nation

Starvation and beating caused death of 90 stray dogs in Maharashtra?

The carcasses of at least 90 canines, with their muzzles and legs tied with strings, were found strewn across various spots on Girda-Savaldabara Road in a forest area on Thursday evening.

Published: 09th September 2019 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of stray dogs for representational purposes. | Express Photo Services

Image of stray dogs for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Starvation and beating with sticks seem to be the prima facie causes behind the death of as many as 90 stray dogs in Maharashtra's Buldhana district as per a preliminary postmortem report, a police official said on Monday.

The carcasses of at least 90 canines, with their muzzles and legs tied with strings, were found strewn across various spots on Girda-Savaldabara Road in a forest area on Thursday evening.

The incident came to light due to a foul odour emanating from decomposing carcasses.

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on Sunday against unidentified killers of the strays on a complaint lodged by a forest guard.

"Postmortem of few carcasses revealed that the dogs had not eaten food for a few days. Prime facie, we suspect the strays died due to starvation as their muzzles were found tied with strings and due to them beaten up with sticks," the official said.

He said those carcasses which were not decomposed and different parts of the carcasses were used for postmortem.

The viscera samples have been sent for examination, he said, adding that the final postmortem report will be received within a week.

More than 100 dogs were found thrown on the road at five locations.

Of them 90 dogs were found dead while some were found to be alive, the official had said.

Police suspect the strays were picked up from the city limits, killed, and their carcasses dumped in the forest area.

Police are questioning dog-catchers from nearby areas for clues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dog Killing Stray Dog Deaths in Maharashtra
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp