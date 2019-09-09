Terrorists may hit South India, says Army as boats found abandoned at Sir Creek

By Online Desk

The Southern Command of the Indian Army on Monday said it has received intelligence inputs on a possible terror attack in the southern part of India.

The intel alert comes after some abandoned boats were recovered from Sir Creek area in Gujarat.

“We have inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We're taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements and terrorists are stalled,” ANI quoted Lt Gen SK Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Southern Command as saying.

The army has taken measures in the Sir Creek region, keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception, he said.

Following the Army's warning of an attack, a terror alert has been sounded in Kerala.

The Director-General of Police directed personnel to maintain heightened vigil at bus stands, railway stations, airports and places where people gather in large numbers.

"An alert has been issued to all districts of the state, following Army's warning of a terror attack. Police across the state have been directed to maintain vigil at public places," Loknath Behera, Kerala Director General of Police said.

A defence spokesperson in Chennai said the "northernmost point of the Army's southern command includes some parts of Gujarat also. The word south from southern command GOC does not mean Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka only. It includes complete southern peninsula and parts of Gujarat."

In Andhra Pradesh, security along the 974 km long coastline has been beefed up following threats of a possible terror attack in south India, a top police official said.

"Security has also been stepped up at vital installations in the state by deploying the AP Special Protection Force," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar told PTI.

"Our control room is in constant touch 24x7 with all the coastal police stations, as well as the SPF personnel at vital installations and closely monitoring the situation," he added.

In particular, security has also been beefed up at Tirumala, the abode of God Venkateswara and the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

In Tamil Nadu, a senior police official said the state has been on high alert since last month following intelligence inputs indicating intrusion of suspected terrorists.

The vigil was heightened across the state and in particular, in cities like Coimbatore, he said, adding that coastal areas were brought under a security blanket.

Security was beefed up at vital installations and in view of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, there was no let-up in security preparedness, he said adding that the police department continued to be on alert mode.

A senior police official in Telangana said adequate precautionary and security measures have been put in place in the state, though the state had not received any specific inputs so far on the possible attacks.

"As far as the inputs are concerned, we don't have a specific input so far. In general, we are keeping an alert in the state," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender told PTI.

"We are keeping a general alert. For the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival and Muharram also, we are taking all precautions", he said.

On August 23, the Coimbatore City Police had requested for deployment of a commando force in the district following intelligence information that six terrorists have intruded into Tamil Nadu.

Security was also beefed up across the district and 13 major state check posts with the highest level of checkings reported from Mettupalayam.

The Tamil Nadu commando force carried out a flag march at Mettupalayam, about 35 km from Coimbatore, to instil confidence in people about security.

